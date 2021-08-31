To the editor:
As I watched 13 of our brave American heroes being brought home, after being killed in Afghanistan, it was so heartbreaking.
They gave their lives for freedom and should be an example of what it really means to be an American, especially when serving in the armed services.
I was glad to see President Joe Biden there to see them coming home for the final time. Biden did not hide out like so many past presidents have done. Some even went as far to not allow any media to be in attendance when our war dead have been brought home.
Biden is such an upgrade morally over what we had in our last president, Donald Trump. Trump, remember, called our military heroes “suckers and losers.” It still angers me as my father and many of my uncles served in World War II and they were far from being suckers and losers.
I am sure if Trump were president now he would have been as far away as possible from those 13 dead soldiers. His actions when visiting the graves of veterans in the past was despicable. He showed no emotion and engaged others around him like he was at some social event, while the families wept silently.
The only real “suckers and losers” are the very people who supported such a poor excuse for a human being. A man who had total disregard for our country, because it was all about himself and his big ego. He showed his true anti-American colors when many of his supporters tried to stage a coup to take over our country after he was clearly defeated by millions of votes.
I spent my Sunday visiting the graves of my father and uncles who served this country in the military and gave so much but asked for so little in return. I grieve for the families of our latest 13 fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. God rest their souls.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
