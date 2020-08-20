60th Annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Open Tournament
Friday
First Round
Heather Hill Country Club, Plainville
Middle-North courses, 6,566 yards, par-72
Dave Turgeon 33-35--68 -4
Peter Danko 35-36--71 -1
Kolby Simmons 35-37--72 E
Brett Chafield 37-35--72 E
Mike Pyne 39-34--73 +1
Chad Bearce 39-34--73 +1
Jim Devlin 37-36--73 +1
Jason Hindman 39-34--73 +1
Brian Kronmiller 36-37--73 +1
Rick Cuozzo 36-38--74 +2
David Yurek 37-37--74 +2
Marc Forbes 39-35--74 +2
Joe O'Malley 37-38--75 +3
Mike Douilette 38-37--75 +3
Chris Hanson 38-37--75 +3
Myles Sigman 35-40--75 +3
Brian See 37-38--75 +3
Jared Winiarz 35-40--75 +3
Geoff Burgess 38-37--75 +3
Peter Mulkerrins 37-39--76 +4
Paul Kearns 39-37--76 +4
Brandon Goold 37-39--76 +4
Sean McHugh 40-36--76 +4
Sam Walker 39-37--76 +4
Spencer Dumas 38-39--77 +5
Matt Wasserman 41-36--77 +5
Kyle DelSignore 39-38--77 +5
Ben Sapovits 36-41--77 +5
Derek Johnson 39-38--77 +5
Scott Congdon 40-38--78 +6
Billy White 40-38--78 +6
Neal Boyer 41-37--78 +6
Keith Greim 40-38--78 +6
Shawn Seybert 40-38--78 +6
Kevin Wilwerth 40-38--78 +6
Patrick Chatfield 39-39--78 +6
Jack Rounds 40-38--78 +6
Ben Grant 42-36--78 +6
Chad Correia 38-40--78 +6
Mike Nyhan 42-37--79 +7
Mike Matheson 41-38--79 +7
Greg Wiens 38-41--79 +7
Jared Curran 41-38--79 +7
Jason See 41-38--79 +7
Rich Bracker 40-39--79 +7
Dan Deyesso 41-39--80 +8
Justin Guimond 40-40--80 +8
Ryan McElhinney 43-37--80 +8
Tom Raposa 40-40--80 +8
Brett Langille 40-40--80 +8
Steve Finocchi 43-37--80 +8
Scott King 40-40--80 +8
Billy Gaskin 43-37--80 +8
Bert Bouley 41-39--80 +8
Ryan McGovern 41-39--80 +8
Dan Brady 40-41--81 +9
Dave Morrill 43-38--81 +9
Kyle Potter 42-39--81 +9
Jake Gaskin 42-39--81 +9
Dan Tinkham 43-38--81 +9
James Kannally 41-41--82 +10
David Weeman 39-43--82 +10
Brian Ross 41-41--82 +10
David Carchedi 44-38--82 +10
Connor McLaughlin 44-38--82 +10
Jim Harlor 42-40--82 +10
Jay Sapovits 41-41--82 +10
Mike Derosier 44-39--83 +11
Ryan Dow 42-41--83 +11
Jay Merry 41-42--83 +11
Kris Carrier 43-40--83 +11
Tyler Sinacola 39-45--84 +12
Mike Michel 40-44--84 +12
Bill McGillis 41-43--84 +12
Adam Lareau 45-39--84 +12
Mike Farrell 44-40--84 +12
Liam Costello 41-43--84 +12
Curtis McNeil 45-39--84 +12
Justin Strom 43-41--84 +12
Tim Murphy 43-42--85 +13
Cian Goulet 47-38--85 +13
Roger Bousquet 46-39--85 +13
Peter Fontaine 42-43--85 +13
Bobby Beach 43-42--85 +13
Dan Bukoff 42-43--85 +13
Tyson Laviano 44-43--87 +15
Joe Oram, Sr. 45-42--87 +15
Rob Theriault 50-37--87 +15
Ethan Johnson 46-41--87 +15
Scott McEvoy 45-42--87 +15
Eric Anzlovar 47-41--88 +16
Jon Anzlovar 48-40--88 +16
Kevin Foley 48-41--89 +17
Brad Bryan 44-45--89 +17
Jim Dickihnson 45-45--90 +18
Brandon Loomer 43-47--90 +18
David Schreiever 46-44--90 +18
Adam Winiarz 42-49--91 +19
Grant Certuse 47-44--91 +19
