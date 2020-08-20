Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open
Second Round
Friday
at Wentworth Hills Country Club, Plainville
Par-71, 6,096 yards
Brett Chatfield;72-72—144;+1
Brian Kronmiller;73-72--145;+2
Peter Danko;71-75--146;+3
Spencer Dumas;77-70-147;+4
Dave Turgeon;68-80--148;+5
Mike Pyne;73-75--148;+5
Peter Mulkerrin;76-72--148;+5
Jared Winiarz;75-73--148;+5
Kolby Simmons;72-76--148;+5
Chad Bearce;73-76--149;+6
Rick Cuozzo; 74-75--149;+6
David Yurek;74-75--149;+6
Ben Grant;78-72--150;+7
Derek Johnson;77-73--150;+7
Ben Sapovits;77-74--151;+8
Greg Wiens;79-73--152;+9
Brian See;75-77--152;+9
Chad Correia;78-74--152; +9
Billy White;78-74--152;+9
Matt Wasserman;77-75--152;+9
Jason Hindman;73-80--153;+10
Marc Forbes;74-79--153;+10
Chris Hanson;75-78--153;+10
Kyle DelSignore;77-76--153;+10
Mike Douilette;75-78--153;+10
Jason See;79-74--153;+10
Geoff Burgess;75-78--153;+10
Sean McHugh;76-78--154;+11
Shawn Seybert;78-76--154;+11
Keith Greim;78-76--154;+11
Jim Devlin;73-81--154;+11
Matt Wasserman;77-77--154;+11
Sam Walker;76-79--155;+12
Rich Bracker;79-76--155;+12
Paul Kearns;76-79--155;+12
Mike Matheson;79-77--156;+13
Joe O'Malley;75-81--156;+13
Patrick Chatfield;78-78--156;+13
Mike Nyhan;79-78--157;+14
Bert Bouley;80-77--157;+14
Myles Sigman;75-82--157;+14
Brandon Goold;76-81--157;+14
Dan Bukoff;85-73--158;+15
Jared Curran;79-82--161:+18
Ryan McGovern;80-81--161;+18
Kevin Wilwerth;78-83--161;+18
Justin Guimond;80-81--161;+18
Curtis McNeil;84-78--162;+19
Jay Merry;83-79--162;+19
Did Not Qualify
Kris Carrier;83-81--164;+21
Dan Brady;81-83--164;+21
Dan Tinkham;81-83--164;+21
Jack Rounds;78-86--164;+21
Scott King;80-84--164;+21
Ryan McElhinney;80-84--164;+21
Scott Congdon;78-87--165;+22
Jake Gaskin;81-84--165;+22
Kyle Potter;81-84--165;+22
Roger Bousquet;85-81--166;+23
Connor McLaughlin;82-84--166;+23
Liam Costello;84-82--166;+23
Brian Ross;82-84--166;+23
Grant Certuse;91-75--166;+23
Dan Deyesso;80-87--167;+24
Ethan Johnson;87-81--168;+25
James Kannally;82-86--168;+25
Jay Sapovits;82-87--169;+26
Tyler Sinacola;84-85--169;+26
Dave Morrill;81-88--169;+26;
Brett Langille;80-89--169;+26
Mike Farrell;84-86--170;+27
Mike Derosier;83-88--171;+28
Adam Lareau;84-87--171;+28
Rob Theriault;87-85--17;+29
Jon Anzlovar;88-84--172;+29
Jim Harlor;82-90--172;+29
Justin Strom;84-88--172;+29
Cian Goulet;85-88--173;+30
Joe Oram, Sr.;87-86--173;+30
Bobby Beach;85-88--173;+30
Dave Weeman;82-91--173;+30
Tom Raposa;80-94--174;+31
Tom Murphy;85-89--174;+31
Brendan Loomer;90-85--175;+32
Peter Fontaine; 85-92--177;+34
Eric Anzlovar;88-90-178;+35
Kevin Foley;89-89--178;+35
Adam Winiarz;91-88-179;+36
Bill McGillis;84-95--179;+36
Dave Schriever;90-90--180;+37
Scott McEvoy;87-95--182;+39
