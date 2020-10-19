PAWTUCKET — The end of 50 years of Pawtucket Red Sox baseball games, and the countless memories that went with it, made for a bittersweet time at McCoy Stadium this past weekend as fans came to the ballpark for one final look around.
The open house scheduled for Saturday morning was postponed by heavy rains to later Saturday and continued on Sunday.
By early afternoon Sunday, a few dedicated PawSox fans were still milling around the stadium, which was built in 1942 and where the team played their first game in April 1970.
The announcement that the PawSox were moving to Worcester came in August 2018.
Luci Scanlon of Cranston, R.I., carried two heavy shopping bags of team merchandise, along with a heavy heart, out of the souvenir shop.
“It’s so sad — a lot of mixed emotions,” Scanlon said.
While Scanlon and her family were not season ticketholders, they came often enough with their son Kenneth and daughter, Amy Moore.
One standout recollection for Scanlon was when Sam Horn, who was 16th of the Boston Red Sox’s 1982 first-round draft pick, inadvertently walked away with a young Moore’s Bic pen after signing some autographs.
Scanlon also remembered how friendly and approachable the PawSox team members were.
“Every time we came, it was a memorable time, whether they won or lost,” Scanlon said.
Another of Sunday’s patrons, Nate Grist of Smithfield, R.I., was the first “Paws” mascot in 1999. His father Robert worked as an usher at the stadium for years.
“It was a great experience,” Grist said of his mascot “alter ego,” which lasted nine years.
Grist also worked during the 2004 All-Star Game and the two “perfect games” on June 1, 2000, and August 10, 2003. These were pitched by Tomo Ohka and Bronson Arroyo, respectively.
Grist tried to keep a positive outlook on the situation.
“Baseball is a business,” he said. “Teams move all the time. I’m not mad. I can’t be mad. Baseball is always going to be around somewhere.”
Two friends from Falmouth, Tony Yando and Al Leary, also strolled around the perimeter of the field with more than a bit of longing.
Leary, who had never been to a PawSox game before, had fully intended to begin over the summer, which would have been the team’s last season in Rhode Island.
But the coronavirus pandemic sidelined Leary’s plans as fans were kept away for the team’s final, but shortened, season.
“I’m really regretting (not going sooner),” Leary said. “I love the history of this place. It’s beautiful.”
Yando called the end of the franchise, and the end of an era, “heart-wrenching.”
“Even down on the Cape, we’d always come up here,” he said.
The day was not much easier for Bill Wanless, the PawSox’s senior vice president of communications.
“They’ve supported us for 50 years,” he said. “This place means so much to a lot of people.”
Wanless was also saddened by the cancellation of all the plans — by the pandemic — that had been scheduled for the team’s grand finale season.
“At least now, we’ve had a chance to let fans come here,” Wanless said.
