Jess Tracey of Attleboro has been involved with the Attleboro Arts Museum for most of her life.
Tracey, 43, said she took art classes at the museum “when it was located in Capron Park and I was in elementary school. I took figure-drawing classes at the current location while I was in high school.”
She said “mixed media illustration and mural painting are my art mediums of choice. I love working on all kinds of surfaces and manipulating all kinds of materials. These two mediums allow me to work on the tiniest details and on the largest scales.”
Although she’s been working in those mediums for more than 20 years, she said she’s dedicated “the last five years to making it a career.”
Her affiliation with the museum has remained strong as an adult. For instance, she said she was part of the 2020 “8 Visions show” the museum holds annually in the summer.
She’ll also be continuing working on a mural project with Museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Fawcett this spring in Cuddy Court, an alley in downtown Attleboro off North Main Street, where the city holds occasional art shows, concerts and other cultural programs.
That thrills her.
“Being given the opportunity to create public art in the community where I grew up and am now raising my son has been by far my favorite museum moment,” she said.
“As an artist and a resident, I’m grateful for having the Attleboro Arts Museum right around the corner.”