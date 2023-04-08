Timothy Elliott of Attleboro is another artist who traces the love for his craft back to his childhood.
“My current work is created with a dry medium such as graphite, colored pencil, pastel chalk” and other similar materials, the 61-year-old said.
“I have been drawing since I was a child using similar items. I have always been a visual observer and continue to express what I see in that way, creating artwork that brings an emotional connection to the observer,” he said.
Although he said he’s not yet a full-time artist — he works as a new product design engineer for a home décor manufacturer in Rhode Island — his artistic talent has led to a more than two-decade association with the Attleboro Arts Museum, participating in open exhibitions to the members’ shows and everything in between.
He said he’s been especially impressed with the museum’s outreach to young people. “It’s great to see how well the museums’ art classes are producing young artists and showing their work,” he said.
He said he doesn’t have just one favorite museum moment, but he applauds what the museum means to his fellow artists.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that I feel a sense of community and a welcoming comfort every time I visit the museum; it’s like being a part of their family,” he said.