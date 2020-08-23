60th Annual Attleboro Area Golf Association City Open
Final Round
Sunday
The Foxborough Country Club (Par-72, 6,607 yards)
Brett Chatfield 72-72-76-71—291 +5
Jared Winiarz 75-73-74-74—296 +10
Michael Douillette 75-78-74-71—298 +12
Spencer Dumas 77-70-78-73—298 +12
Brian Kronmiller 73-72-77-76—298 +12
Michael Pyne 73-75-79-72—299 +13
Shawn Seybert 78-76-73-73—300 +14
Peter Danko 71-75-79-76—301 +15
Derek Johnson 77-73-79-72—301 +15
Dave Turgeon 68-80-75-79—302 +16
Kolby Simmons 72-76-75-80—303 +17
Patrick Chatfield 78-78-74-74—304 +18
Rick Cuozzo 74-75-78-77—304 +18
Sean McHugh 76-78-76-74—304 +18
Peter Mulkerrins 76-72-79-77—304 +18
David Yurek 74-75-77-78—304 +18
Chris Hanson 75-78-73-79—305 +19
Chad Bearce 73-76-77-80—306 +20
Ben Sapovits 77-74-82-74—307 +21
Paul Kearns 76-79-80-73—308 +22
Marc Forbes 74-79-79-79—311 +25
Benjamin Grant 78-72-81-80—311 +25
Michael Matheson 79-77-79-76—311 +25
Kyle DelSignore 77-76-76-83—312 +26
Brandon Goold 76-81-86-70—313 +27
Bill White 78-74-82-79—313 +27
Geoff Burgess 75-78-78-85—316 +30
Chad Correia 78-74-83-82—317 +31
Jim Devlin 73-81-85-78—317 +31
Kevin Willwerth 78-83-79-77—317 +31
Michael Nyhan 79-78-80-81—318 +32
Joseph O’Malley 75-81-85-77—318 +32
Jason See 79-74-84-81—318 +32
Rich Bracker 79-76-80-84—319 +33
Daniel Bukoff 85-73-78-83—319 +33
Bert Bouley 80-77-84-80—321 +35
Brian See 75-77-82-87—321 +35
Gregory Wiens 79-73-85-85—322 +36
Neal Boyer 78-83-84-78—323 +37
Jason Hindman 73-80-85-85—323 +37
Myles Sigman 75-82-84-82—323 +37
Keith Greim 78-76-82-89—325 +39
Ryan McGovern 80-81-82-82—325 +39
Matt Wasserman 77-77-89-87—326 +40
Jared Curran 80-81-84-85—329 +43
Justin Guimond 80-81-84-85—330 +44
Sam Walker 76-79-88-92—335 +49
Jay Merry 83-79-86-88—336 +50
Billy Gaskin 80-81-88-88—337 +51
Curtis McNeil 84-78-96-86—344 +58
