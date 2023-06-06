NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Area Golf Association co-president Bobby Beach carded a medalist round of 3-over-par 72 Monday at the Chemawa Golf Course to capture first-place honors among the gross division scores at the AAGA Senior Championship.
Beach earned the title by matching cards with Kevin Brady and Gary Delude, who both came in with medalist rounds of 72.
Notably, the Gaskin brothers, Shawn (73) and Billy (74) both staked strong challenges.
In addition, congratulations were in order for both Derek Barber and Mike Raposa, who carded holes-in-one during their rounds. Barber aced the 146-yard, par-3 No. 13 hole, while Raposa aced the 109-yard, par-3 No. 16 hole.
Paul Whte finished with an even-par net score of 69 to take first place in the 50-59 division. The runner-up was Don Balunos at 1-over-par 70, while Kevin Brady was third at 71.
Bob Palos captured first place in the 70-79 age division, shooting an overall low net score of 2-under-par 67. Mark Willwerth came in at 1-under-par 68 for second place, while Paul White finished at even-par net 69.
David May earned top honors in the 80-and-over division by finishing with a net 77.
Raposa and Ned Sweeney came in with net scores of 71 to share the low score in the 60-69 division, but the former took first place in the matching card playoff. Jack Fitzgibbons took third place at 72.
John Dentremont won the 80-89-year-old age group with a 2-over-par net round of 71.
Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Championship Tournament
Played at the par-69, Chemawa Golf Course, North Attleboro
80 and Over Division
77-David May; 79-Marty Musial; 80-Jerry Maguie, John Nigro; 81-Bob Ford; 88-Fred Davis; 89-Jim Carroll; 90-Ken Reynolds.
70-79 Division
67-Bob Palos; 68-Mark Willwerth; 70-Fred Williams; 71-Bobby Beach, Tom Yontz; 72-Charlie Meagher; 73-Rit Bouchard, Peter Fontaine; 74-Bobby Gay; 75-Fred Abelahad, Kevin Dunley, Steve Nelson, John Pepcock; 76-Bob Sullivan; 79-Chris Outchunis; 80-Ron Isenstadt, Henry Metcalf, Joe Miller; 81-Don Langevin; 83-Bill Handrahan; 85-Mike Lotta, J.R. Richardson; 86-Bill Goodchild; 87-Bill Darcey; 91-David Scott.
60-69 Division
71-Mike Raposa, Ned Sweeney; 72-Jack Fitzgibbons; 73-Bud Chatfield, Gary Delude; 74-Bill Gaskin, Chris Gunn; 76-Rick Cuozzo, Peter Gay, Joe Ryan; 77-Brian Kidder, Mike Marchitto, Paul Oliveira, Dave Weeman; 78-Sean Connolly, Jim Coulter, Neil Finn, Paul Malcolm, Gary Trudo; 79-Richard Ringler; 80-Dan DeYesso, Dan Jones, Joe Martin, Jim Piacentini, Scott Smith; 81-Mark Calderone, Joe Oram, Jr.,; 82-Richard Carabia, Derek Johnson; 84-Ken Allen, Paul Guerriero; 85-Parker Silva; 87-Robert Daigle, Neil Summerfield.
50-59 Division
69-Paul White; 70-Don Balunos; 71-Kevin Brady; 72-Eric Schoonmaker, Shawn Gaskin; 73-Bob Donahue; 75-Glenn MacKenzie, Sean Green, Rich Bracker, Roger Bousquet; 76-Mark Mesmer, Jim Dickinson, Shawn Cunningham; 78-Jim Harlor, David Grimes, Tony D'Uva; 79-Keith Murphy, James Adams,; 80-Shawn Seybert; 81-Chris Kalberg; 82-Scott King, Carl Geisel; 83-Bryan Sweeney, Derek Barber; 84-Bill Copley; 89-Peter Inglese.
Gross Division
72-Bobby Beach, Kevin Brady, Gary Delude; 73-Rich Bracker, Jim Dickinson, Shawn Gaskin, 74-Roger Bousquet, Bud Chatfield, Billy Gaskin; 75-Derek Johnson, Brian Kidder.