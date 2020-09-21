Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Two-Ball Tournament

Played at the Chemawa Golf Course, North Attleboro

Net Division scores

59-Patrick Murphy, Jerry Kates

62—Jim Devlin-Paul McCarey; Kevin Foley-Bill McGillis

63—Norm Bishop-Bill Clarkin; David Weeman-Ken Allen; Eric Schoonmaker-James Coulter; Steve Quaglia-Mike Stec; Peter Roque-Mark Normand; Mickey Brown-Dennis DiCesare

65—Steve Baldassari-Paul Callahan; David Grimes-Peter Gay; Bill Bouchard-Sean Green

66-Bud Chatfield-Neil Finn; Roger Bousquet-Dan Deyesso; Neil Summerfield-Joe Mier

67-Dan Dees-Chuck Flickinger; Joe Martin-Pete Murray; Dave Turgeon-Billy White; Mike Cosentino-Scott Page; Paul Oliveira-Bobby Beach

68—Larry Walden-Richard Ringler; Dan Jones-Tony Anzlovar; Steve Nelson-Bob Gay

69—Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow; Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa; Gary Delude-Pete Fontaine

70—Joe Ryan-Marty Musial

71—Ned Sweeney-Bryan Sweeney; Lane Lajoie-Joe Bouchard

73—Mark Mesmer-Joe Mellett; Paul Malcolm-David Yurek

Gross Division scores

63-Dave Turgeon-Billy White

66—Paul McCarey-Jim Devlin

67—Bill McGillis-Kevin Foley

71--Roger Bousquet-Dan Deyesso; David Weeman-Ken Allen

72—Gary Delude-Pete Fontaine; Mickey Brown-Dennis DiCesare; Dan Jones-Tony Anzlovar, Mike Stec-Steve Quaglia

74-Bud Chatfield-Neil Finn; Paul Malolm-David Yurek; Peter Roque-Mark Normand

75—Richard Ringler-Larry Walden; Rit Bouchard-Sean Green; Neil Summerfield-Joe Mier

76—Paul Oliveira-Bobby Beach; Norm Bishop-Bill Clarkin

77—Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa; Steve Baldassari-Paul Callahan; Lane Lajoie-Joe Bouchard

78—Steve Nelson-Bob Gay; Peter Gay-David Grimes; Mike Cosentino-Scott Page; Eric Schoonmaker-James Coulter

79—Marty Musial-Joe Ryan; Mark Mesmer-Joe Mellett

81—Dan Dees-Chuck Flickinger; Pete Murray-Joe Martin

84—Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow

