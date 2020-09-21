Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Two-Ball Tournament
Played at the Chemawa Golf Course, North Attleboro
Net Division scores
59-Patrick Murphy, Jerry Kates
62—Jim Devlin-Paul McCarey; Kevin Foley-Bill McGillis
63—Norm Bishop-Bill Clarkin; David Weeman-Ken Allen; Eric Schoonmaker-James Coulter; Steve Quaglia-Mike Stec; Peter Roque-Mark Normand; Mickey Brown-Dennis DiCesare
65—Steve Baldassari-Paul Callahan; David Grimes-Peter Gay; Bill Bouchard-Sean Green
66-Bud Chatfield-Neil Finn; Roger Bousquet-Dan Deyesso; Neil Summerfield-Joe Mier
67-Dan Dees-Chuck Flickinger; Joe Martin-Pete Murray; Dave Turgeon-Billy White; Mike Cosentino-Scott Page; Paul Oliveira-Bobby Beach
68—Larry Walden-Richard Ringler; Dan Jones-Tony Anzlovar; Steve Nelson-Bob Gay
69—Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow; Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa; Gary Delude-Pete Fontaine
70—Joe Ryan-Marty Musial
71—Ned Sweeney-Bryan Sweeney; Lane Lajoie-Joe Bouchard
73—Mark Mesmer-Joe Mellett; Paul Malcolm-David Yurek
Gross Division scores
63-Dave Turgeon-Billy White
66—Paul McCarey-Jim Devlin
67—Bill McGillis-Kevin Foley
71--Roger Bousquet-Dan Deyesso; David Weeman-Ken Allen
72—Gary Delude-Pete Fontaine; Mickey Brown-Dennis DiCesare; Dan Jones-Tony Anzlovar, Mike Stec-Steve Quaglia
74-Bud Chatfield-Neil Finn; Paul Malolm-David Yurek; Peter Roque-Mark Normand
75—Richard Ringler-Larry Walden; Rit Bouchard-Sean Green; Neil Summerfield-Joe Mier
76—Paul Oliveira-Bobby Beach; Norm Bishop-Bill Clarkin
77—Carl Geisel-Mike Raposa; Steve Baldassari-Paul Callahan; Lane Lajoie-Joe Bouchard
78—Steve Nelson-Bob Gay; Peter Gay-David Grimes; Mike Cosentino-Scott Page; Eric Schoonmaker-James Coulter
79—Marty Musial-Joe Ryan; Mark Mesmer-Joe Mellett
81—Dan Dees-Chuck Flickinger; Pete Murray-Joe Martin
84—Lloyd Pickett-Bob Jarchow
