Address: 211 S. Washington St.
Age: 44
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Two, who attend North Attleboro schools
Occupation: Supply chain, S&OP lead and senior planner
Education: Bachelor’s degree, organizational leadership and supervision, Purdue University
Political party: Not enrolled, Independent
Political experience: None
Top priority: Provide transparency to parents on the curriculum and materials provided to our students, and in the financial decisions that determine the success or failure of our schools.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Establish communication to share and comment on school committee decisions, or results of any curriculum and material reviews so parents can be informed and involved.
Most admired living political figure: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Why you admire him: Ron DeSantis is a very principled and successful leader. He is making decisions and shaping policies to keep Florida schools focused on academics rather than woke issues that weaken and sexualize children. I want to ensure our small but great town operates similarly, keeping our children safe and on a path to be strong, intelligent, self-reliant, young adults.
Aaron Whirl