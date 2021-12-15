A three-alarm fire Wednesday morning, just a week before Christmas, displaced about a dozen people after a fire raced through a multi-family home.
Smoke alarms sounded alerting the residents at 91 Central St., allowing them to get out of the six-unit dwelling without anyone getting injured, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
The fire, reported just after 5 a.m., started in the basement and raced through walls of the 100-year-old, “balloon-framed” house and into the attic before it was extinguished, Kelleher said.
No firefighters were injured, he said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental from an electrical issue, but the blaze remains under investigation by local firefighters and the state Fire Marshal’s office, Kelleher said.
In addition to the old-style construction, the former single-family house had been converted into apartments over the years creating “void spaces” and other obstacles for firefighters to get to the flames, the fire chief said.
“It’s extremely difficult when it comes to firefighting,” Kelleher said.
The blaze was reported out about two hours after the initial report.
The loss is estimated at about $2 million, Kelleher said.
Despite all the difficulties in fighting the fire, he said firefighters did a good job of preventing the blaze from causing even more destruction.
The first arriving firefighters attacked the blaze by entering a bulkhead and running a hose into the basement while another attacked from above but the flames “raced by them,” Kelleher said.
“It just rolled through the walls,” Kelleher said.
There were Christmas presents inside the home and firefighters were trying to salvage as many as they could, the fire chief said.
Some of the residents, including an elderly woman and another with a medical condition, were assisted out of the house by police officers and firefighters, Kelleher said.
With the temperatures in the low 20s at the time of the fire, residents were brought to ambulances to keep warm before being taken to the Senior Citizens Center a short distance up the street.
The residents, including children, were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
In addition, some local residents came to assist the families. One resident, Lynda Walsh, said she came help after hearing the call on her police scanner.
“This time of year,” Walsh said, “it’s just awful.”
Walsh said she purchased hot cocoa and coffee from Dunkin Donuts and brought the drinks to the center.
In addition, she said the residents will be given clothing from the consignment shop operated downtown by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
“The town will rally for whatever they need,” Walsh said.
Assisting local firefighters were firefighters from Mansfield, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, Norton, Sharon, Stoughton and Canton. Firefighters from North Attleboro and Bellingham covered the fire station.
Also assisting were officials from the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency.
Police blocked off Central Street between Clark Street and Howard Avenue.
In August 2020, firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted in the multi-family house next door at 95 Central St. Damage to that house has since been repaired.
