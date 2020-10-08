Adam Scanlon, 24, is a member of the North Attleboro town council. He is the Democratic candidate for state representative in the 14th Bristol District.
1) Gov. Charlie Baker imposed one of the toughest emergency shutdowns in the country in March. It cost thousands of jobs but arguably saved thousands of lives, all without much input from the Legislature. The governor is facing a court challenge (and criticism from some within the GOP) that his actions went too far. If elected, would you support the administration's actions and a return to a shutdown if that's required?
I believe that Governor Baker has done an excellent job balancing the importance of public health and the economic needs of our small businesses. I do not believe that there will likely be another shutdown.
If there is one it will likely be regional in extreme cases of emergency. Although the legislature does not have autonomy on whether another shutdown will occur, I am committed to continue supporting our
administration in their effort to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus. I also believe that in any event that the legislature should serve as more of a “check and balance” to the executive branch to ensure accountability. This is a principal our country was founded upon. I will work as a bipartisan legislator to ensure that our community has the resources it needs to function, whether it be through more PPE or additional hotspots to continue facilitating remote learning. We know that COVID-19 does not discriminate against political ideology and we all must work as a team in a bipartisan way in the interest of public health.
2) A police reform bill has been stalled on Beacon Hill for months. Do you support sending that package of reforms to the governor's desk, and, if not, what police reform measures do you support, if any?
Police officers and those that have been marginalized by institutional racism (predominately people of color) both want the same thing, justice. At this time the bill is currently in conference committee and there is no final version of it; therefore, it would be difficult for me to comment on it as a whole package.
However, I do support several elements that have been brought up in debate. I support the idea of establishing Police Officer Standards and an Accreditation Commission. It would establish a statewide certification process for police officers, which many in law enforcement have been advocating for quite some time. I also support banning the use of chokeholds and restricting the use of facial recognition
technology. I do believe that those that have fallen victim to police brutality should have the right to hold
officers accountable in court, only if the officer’s conduct was clearly considered unlawful. Which I
believe is the original intent of qualified immunity. We can support our police officers while also identify
those that break local community standards. The role of a police officer has become even more daunting
as many officers have had to become all things to all people. I will work to ease the burden for police
officers while also maintaining a vibrant community for all by working to secure more resources to help
support other important fields like mental health and affordable healthcare.
3)
Seven percent of Massachusetts' population is Black, yet 14% of the traffic citations issued in
2019 were to Black drivers. And Black drivers were criminally cited 18% of the time, compared to
13% for white drivers, who were more likely to be given a warning. The Supreme Judicial Court
has called on the Legislature to pass laws that would require police to keep records detailed
enough that the stops made by every officer can be analyzed. Would you support such
legislation?
The next State Representative needs to be a voice and representative for all people. I will always be open
to listening to ideas regarding new legislation that is brought forward or supported by constituents. It is
possible to support our police departments and people of color simultaneously. I was sincerely
impressed with our local police chiefs taking the issue of racism so seriously and for being very
forthcoming on the various departmental processes. I do believe that this reform mentioned would be a
productive way of ensuring equality and equity under the law. However, my concern is the potential
financial burden it may have on our community. I would be more inclined to support this legislation if the
state promised to fund it properly so that it is not an unfunded mandate. Many municipal budgets are
struggling right now and I am concerned about their ability to fund public services due to a lack of state
aid.
4)
Some lawmakers want the Baker administration to extend new federal unemployment benefits
to jobless workers who fall just below the threshold to qualify, saying low-income workers are
not eligible for the $300 per week in payments from the federal government because they
qualify for less than $100 in weekly state unemployment payments. Would you support
extending the benefits for low-income workers who've fallen through the cracks?
COVID-19 has brought to light the many financial inequities so many in our community face. It is a very
sad sight to see so many families struggle right now as well as a plethora of small businesses in our
community. Although the legislature does not have autonomy over the structure and regulations
regarding unemployment checks, I would advocate for extending benefits to those that need it. We
shouldn’t just think of people as “low-income workers”, they are our neighbors that strengthen our
community and I intend to be a representative for all. The fact is that we are not all the same and do not
all live behind a white picket fence or own a small business, we are a diverse community that needs
inclusivity and diversity to lead us through this pandemic and beyond.
5)
Sen. Markey recently sent out a tweet in support of the ROE Act in the state Legislature. Among
other things, the bill would eliminate most restrictions on third-trimester abortions and get rid
of parental consent for minors seeking abortions. In light of the possibility that Roe v Wade could
be overturned by a future U.S. Supreme Court challenge, should the Massachusetts House of
Representatives act to ensure reproductive choice in state law?
Currently there is not a final version of the ROE Act, but I am open to continuing to discuss all aspects of
the bill before a compromise is made. However, I am supportive of the intent and elements of the ROE
Act. I believe that we should respect the nearly 50 years of legal precedent that protect the reproductive
rights of women. I don’t believe our government should interfere with the personal and highly sensitive
decisions of women and families.
6)
Rep. Poirier was unique in her nearly 20 year tenure on Beacon Hill. How would you improve
upon her performance while ensuring that people who may have felt under represented have a
voice in the Statehouse?
When I was 17 years old, I spoke in front of our town’s Finance Committee and RTM about the
importance of funding our schools and building upon a 21
st
Century education. I spoke up as many
people my age at the time felt like they didn’t have a voice. Today many in our community feel like they
still don’t have a voice, people that are both young and older. Seniors and small businesses desperately
need tax relief right now. This is a cause I’ve already championed as a Town Councilor by working with
other councilors to ensure tax relief for our seniors. During my leadership as a former School Committee
member and current Town Councilor, I have leveraged successes by being a collaborator with people
from all walks of life and beliefs despite my age. I’ve worked to lower user fees, advocated for North
Attleboro’s entrance into the Green Community program, oversaw the largest increase in student
resources and curriculum, assisted in contract negotiations, assisted in the development of a school wide
district improvement plan and helped establish a subcommittee on economic development. I will be a
transparent legislator and post all of my votes on my website as well as hold regular office hours with
constituents. Our community has not gotten it’s fair share of state aid, I’ve already demonstrated that I
can secure aid based on my success of working with Senator Rausch last year in securing $50,000 for our
schools. I will be 100% dedicated and committed to this position and it will be my only full-time job to
make sure that your needs are being met. This job is more than about cutting a ribbon or being in a
picture somewhere, although I will always be available. I understand that this seat has traditions
attached to it. However, sometimes change is good, and I think it’s time. This is the community’s seat and
I will always be there to support my community in any way possible.
