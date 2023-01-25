ATTLEBORO -- The candidates for mayor are floating their ideas to beef up the city's housing stock, but the Massachusetts Housing Partnership has some more suggestions for them.
The quasi-public agency notes that Attleboro is still below the state average for housing units in the vicinity of its downtown train station.
It says Attleboro has 2,107 units within a half-mile radius of the station, for an average 4.3 per acre. The Greater Boston median is 6.2.
The number of units doesn't include projects underway on Union Street to convert mill buildings into apartments.
A new state law requires communities to create a multi-family zoning district near train stations to allow for more housing and the Massachusetts Housing Partnership can provide consultants to help comply with the law.
Other suggestions from the agency include:
- Convey surplus schools or other public lands to for-profit or non-profit developers of affordable housing, The city made a similar decision when it allowed apartments at the former Bliss School near Sturdy Hospital. MHP helped finance this effort.
- See if the city housing authority has room to expand its apartment buildings.
- Approve more zoning changes that would allow for multi-family housing throughout the city. A city rezoning in 2017 from industrial to residential allowed the creation of 91 apartments at Mechanics Mills, according to the agency.