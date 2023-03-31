Address: 111 Cranberry Road

Age: 18

Marital status: Unmarried

Number of children: None

Occupation: Full-time student

Education: N/A

Political party: Independent

Political experience: Co-Sponsored Aidan’s Law in the Mass. House of Representatives, which helps ensure student representation on Charter School boards.

Top priority: Education and renovating older school buildings

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with other councillors to ensure a focus remains on improving our education systems.

Most admired living political figure: Sanna Marin

Why you admire her: From her start as a city councillor, Sanna Marin has since risen to become the prime minister of Finland and has led her nation through the recent wave of issues facing the globe. I feel like her level of devotion to her community should be emulated by politicians everywhere.

Aidan Prescott