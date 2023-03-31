Address: 111 Cranberry Road
Age: 18
Marital status: Unmarried
Number of children: None
Occupation: Full-time student
Education: N/A
Political party: Independent
Political experience: Co-Sponsored Aidan’s Law in the Mass. House of Representatives, which helps ensure student representation on Charter School boards.
Top priority: Education and renovating older school buildings
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with other councillors to ensure a focus remains on improving our education systems.
Most admired living political figure: Sanna Marin
Why you admire her: From her start as a city councillor, Sanna Marin has since risen to become the prime minister of Finland and has led her nation through the recent wave of issues facing the globe. I feel like her level of devotion to her community should be emulated by politicians everywhere.
Aidan Prescott