In the weeks before the country began to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aimee Guillette was preparing for her niece’s wedding by taking her daughters shopping for dresses suitable for the occasion.
She had no idea on that early March day, as the family piled into her car to go to Frugal Fannie's in Westwood, that her family would not be attending the May 9 wedding ceremony after all.
At the start of their shopping trip, Guillette of North Attleboro snapped a quick picture with her daughters -- Lily, a 14-year-old student at North Attleboro High School in the passenger seat; Hannah, a sophomore at Providence College behind her; and Abbie, 18, a senior at Bishop Feehan High, also in the back seat.
Guillette’s niece, Mallory, who is an emergency room nurse in Texas, and her now husband, Scott, went ahead with their May 9 wedding, but it was much smaller than planned. Instead of having it at a Texas vineyard, surrounded by plenty of family and friends, the couple had a small ceremony at their home, which was attended by only their parents and siblings. The event was broadcast on Facebook Live and local friends helped celebrate with a parade of cars that drove past the house after the ceremony was completed.
Aimee Guillette is looking forward to congratulating her niece in person at the reception, which has been rescheduled for September.
In the meantime, Guillette, who works for Johnson & Wales University in the College of Online Education, has been very busy at work.
“After work I’ve been working on puzzles and catching up on Netflix and some home projects,” she said. “The girls have been doing their online schoolwork and trying to keep in touch with friends through FaceTime. They have also been playing some Wii games and binging shows on Netflix.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.