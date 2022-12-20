Heroux given fond farewell
Attleboro City Hall staff said goodbye to Mayor Paul Heroux earlier this month during a special holiday luncheon. Heroux was in his third term as Attleboro’s mayor when he won his race for Bristol County sheriff in November. His last official day as mayor is Jan. 3. Staff presented him with a cake and a signed card to say goodbye, along with the note, “Thank you for your service Paul and good luck as Sheriff!” on the official city Instagram account.
Let’s talk US history
A U.S. history discussion group meets again from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Blanding Public Library, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. The group is led by Hank Coleman and has been meeting weekly on Wednesdays since early November to discuss topics such as the history of slavery in America. Sessions are open to all and prior knowledge of topics is not required. The group will not meet Wednesday, Dec. 28, but will resume Jan. 4. For more information on discussion topics and reading suggestions, email Coleman at hjcoleman@comcast.net.
Donate ‘Hoops 4 the Holidays’
The Attleboro Youth Basketball Association is collecting donations for their “Hoops 4 the Holidays” charity drive. They are looking for donations of gently used basketball hoops to give to members of the association in need. Register as a donor at bluepridebasketball.com/hoops4theholidays. Members in need of a hoop can visit the same site to register to be entered into a raffle to receive one. A drawing will take place Friday, Dec. 23.
Know any good snowplow names?
The state Transportation Department is holding a “Name a Snowplow” contest for Massachusetts elementary students. Massachusetts residents in grades K-8 can submit name suggestions for one of 12 snowplows that will be in service this winter. It is preferred that entries are made as a classroom, though exceptions will be made for homeschooled students. Students must have parental permission to enter. Up to 12 winners, two from each of the state’s six highway districts, will be selected. Each winning classroom, to be announced by Jan. 6, will receive a $100 school supply gift card and have their name assigned to a state Highway Division snowplow. For more information or to submit a suggestion, visit mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2022-23. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.