The last time Amy Letourneau saw her father, Bob Letourneau, in person she did all the things she would do during any other visit to see him at the Friendly House Nursing Home in Woonsocket.
She sat with him through dinner, looked through a photo album with him and then watched “Wheel of Fortune” with him.
“He didn’t understand that the facility was closing to visitors or the scope of what was happening with the coronavirus,” Amy said. “At the time, all I knew about the virus was that it was spreading quickly and was most devastating to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.”
And the North Attleboro resident did one thing she normally wouldn’t: She took this photo as she held his hand.
“I held his hand in silence as thoughts raced through my mind that this could be the last time I saw or embraced my father,” Amy said. “He fell asleep holding my hand and I told him that I loved him and that I needed him to keep working hard every day to get healthier and stronger.”
Amy’s worst fears were realized Friday morning when she says her dad died from complications of the coronavirus.
“Who would have thought how much would change in just one week,” she said.
The tragic end to Bob’s life began at the end of last year.
Her father, 67, worked at the Chrysler warehouse in Mansfield before retiring. He then took a part-time job at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville to socialize and stay active.
Then in early December, Amy says her dad suffered a brain injury caused by a condition called arteriovenous malformation, which he unknowingly had since birth. He underwent emergency surgery and spent 21 days in the hospital. After his hospitalization, he moved to Friendly House where his daughter said he had been receiving rehabilitation and nursing services.
His recovery had been slow and he had suffered short-term memory loss, she said.
“My daughter and I would visit him 5 to 6 times a week to keep him company or to help him with exercises that he was learning from his speech and occupational therapists.”
That was until the coronavirus brought that to an end.
Amy received a call from the nursing home at 4 p.m. March 11 and was told the facility was required to close to all visitors at 7:30 p.m. that night.
She wasted no time and rushed to the facility to see him.
“I was crying when the nurse came into his room,” Amy said. “She gave me a hug and said that they would take good care of him.”
Not seeing her dad except for virtual FaceTime visits throughout April had been hard on Amy and her daughter, who graduated from college last May and is living at home. They had been keeping busy by checking in with staff at the nursing home, taking walks, cleaning, organizing and playing board games when Amy wasn’t working doing Telehealth visits for early intervention.
A scary day came a few weeks ago, Amy said, when she received an email from the nursing home stating two residents were showing coronavirus symptoms. All the residents were tested, and Amy said her father tested negative.
But last week the fear returned when Amy said she received word that her dad tested positive for coronavirus Friday, May 8. He was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday, May 11, and was on a ventilator.
“It all happened so fast,” she said.
— JESSICA ZANDAN
