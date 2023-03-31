Address: 4 Bonneau St.

Age: 47

Marital status: Married

Number of children: Two boys

Occupation: Senior product and game designer

Education: Framingham State College

Political party: Independent

Political experience: Town Councilor

Top priority: Economic development

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Be an advocate for growth in North Attleboro. Supporting suitable projects allowing new and existing residents housing. Enhance communication to support our community.

Most admired living political figure: I do not have a living political figure I admire. I admire anyone that gives back. Volunteering to help make a stronger community is truly admirable.

Andrea ‘Annie’ Slobogan