Address: 4 Bonneau St.
Age: 47
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Two boys
Occupation: Senior product and game designer
Education: Framingham State College
Political party: Independent
Political experience: Town Councilor
Top priority: Economic development
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Be an advocate for growth in North Attleboro. Supporting suitable projects allowing new and existing residents housing. Enhance communication to support our community.
Most admired living political figure: I do not have a living political figure I admire. I admire anyone that gives back. Volunteering to help make a stronger community is truly admirable.
Andrea ‘Annie’ Slobogan