Age 45; 4 Bonneau St.Employment: Senior product and games designer, Hasbro
Education: Framingham State College
Previous political experience: President, North Attleboro Cultural Council; chairwoman, Downtown North Attleboro Businesses Association; board member, Revitalization Board; board member, PTO for Amvet and Roosevelt Elementary Schools; chairwoman, North Attleboro Block Party Committee; chairwoman, North Attleboro Farmers Market Committee.
Family: Husband Matthew, sons Keith (19) and Benjamin (12)
Question 1: The charter process was a valuable tool in evaluating how our government best reflects the town’s needs as we continue to develop and re-create our infrastructure. Though major revisions seem premature at this time, there will be opportunities to update the charter to align with growing needs of the town.
Question 2: I am interested in efficiencies that Town Manager Michael Borg is pursuing, such as solid waste’s transition under DPW. With 80% of municipalities set up under a DPW format, I feel this is a positive element to a larger realignment plan. I look forward to supporting plans driving accountability, efficiency and effectiveness.
