Feb. 29 was just an ordinary day for Andrew Brouwer.
The former Attleboro resident, who now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was at work that when he caught this photo of a pigeon catching a ride on a construction hoist at Acqualina Estates in Sunny Isle, Fla. Brouwer works as a supervisor for a drywall company that was on a job there.
Brouwer, who has lived in the Sunshine State since 1990, used to be a Sun Chronicle paperboy in the 1970s and his family still lives in Attleboro.
While his job is still open, he hasn’t worked since March 17.
“During all the COVID madness, I managed to get an old-fashioned case of bronchitis,” he said, noting he was feeling better.
— JESSICA ZANDAN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.