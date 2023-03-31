Address: 355 Kelley Blvd.

Age: 42

Marital status: Married

Number of children: Two girls

Occupation: Engineer

Education: Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Political party: Independent

Political experience: Planning board, town council

Top priority: Economic development

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with the council and the town manager to increase the tax base through economic development to meet the town’s upcoming financial obligations.

Most admired living political figure: None.

Andrew Shanahan