Address: 355 Kelley Blvd.
Age: 42
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Two girls
Occupation: Engineer
Education: Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Political party: Independent
Political experience: Planning board, town council
Top priority: Economic development
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with the council and the town manager to increase the tax base through economic development to meet the town’s upcoming financial obligations.
Most admired living political figure: None.
Andrew Shanahan