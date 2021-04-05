Age 40; 355 Kelley Blvd.
Employment: Engineer
Education: Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Previous political experience: Town Council (current), Bylaw Committee (current), Planning Board
Family: Jamielee, Summer (age 9), Wynn (age 7)
Question 1: I think the new system of government has allowed for a more streamlined approach to the logistical challenges of efficiently running a town of this size. There have been a few issues raised — and I am sure that there will be tweaks as we proceed — but in general, I think the Charter has been a major success and will allow for the town to move forward in a way that was previously restricted.
Question 2: What realignments would you most like to see and are there any you oppose? As of right now, I support all the proposed realignments. I think (Michael) Borg (town manager) has a comprehensive strategy that should streamline operations and help the town run more efficiently. We will see the budget impacts more clearly in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I am keeping an open mind and welcome all opinions as we try to improve the day-to-day operations of the town.
