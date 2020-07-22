Police Chief Michael Grace joined his colleagues from around the state in opposing police reform bills they say are being rushed through the Legislature without considering the ramifications.
Grace and other area police chiefs attended a press conference in Framingham with 100 other chiefs organized by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
The chiefs say they were not consulted on the wide ranging legislation that proposes changes to legal protections for police officers and public officials, the elimination of the Massachusetts Police Training Council and changes to police procedures.
“They have an agenda and they are pushing it through without consulting the police chiefs,” Grace said.
The bills were introduced in response to nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice and police reform. Those demonstrations followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Grace and other Massachusetts police chiefs condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police but that the legislation is a “knee jerk” reaction to that incident.
“It’s not happening in Massachusetts and it’s not happening in Foxboro,” Grace said.
The police chief said there are misconceptions about the legal concept of “qualified immunity,” which he said does not blanket police or government officials civil liability for wrongdoing.
“If a police officer is reckless or has violated someone’s rights they do not get qualified immunity,” Grace said.
The police chief said the current bills call for the elimination of the training council for police officers with no plan to replace it and no guidance on how current officers in the police academy should proceed.
The police chiefs have supported more training but since 2011 the state has cut the budget for it, forcing municipalities to pick up more of the bill.
Grace said police in Massachusetts are far ahead of the rest of the nation in training in de-escalation tactics. The training was offered in 2010 and police officers have had it since 2015.
The state chief’s organization has supported a certification process for police officers for the past seven years but the Legislature has done nothing until now.
Of the 50 states, 46 have a process to certify and decertify police officers, Grace said.
The police chief agrees with others that some of the changes will drive police officers from the profession and make it more difficult to attract police candidates.
If a final measure is not passed by July 31 when the legislative session ends, the proposals will die and will have to be reintroduced.
