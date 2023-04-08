Art, museum provide learning experiences for Christina Beecher
Christina Beecher of Mansfield describes herself as “full-time artist. I am primarily an oil painter and particularly love landscapes,” she said.
Before that, the 63-year-old had been employed by Hasbro as a toy designer, leaving in 2001 to begin her fine arts career.
“I experimented with a variety of art mediums, but fell in love with all aspects of oil paint,” she said. “It is a surprisingly forgiving medium and I love blending my colors right on my canvas. I can experiment with techniques and if it does not suit me, I can scrape the paint off and begin again.”
Beecher has been affiliated with the museum since the 1990s, when it was housed at Capron Park. (It moved to its 86 Park St. location in 1994). She has since become an active member, volunteer and a museum trustee, and lists a number of ways that the museum has helped her.
“I have learned how to hang shows, been involved in the community gallery twice, and have been included in numerous art exhibitions. I have also taught a one-day workshop and was an artist model for a teen drawing class,” she said.
“A particularly rewarding time was when my cat was a model for a young artists’ drawing class and I was my cat’s handler. Mostly, I have enjoyed the many artist friends that I have exhibited with and have learned from. This museum is a gem, and I never miss a chance to introduce new people to it.”
Her favorite museum moment is illustrative of the joy that she receives from the museum.
“One time I remember especially fondly was when it was announced that I had won a raffle during our annual members’ exhibit. I think I literally jumped up and down. It was a lovely mushroom tree that was created by fellow museum artist Sarah Mott.”