Luke Elliott, 3, and Madison Haskell, 1, are the best of friends as this photo taken March 8 shows.
“Luke and Madison absolutely love each other and love playing together,” said Ashleigh Elliott, Luke’s mother. “Luke has asked for Madison, and vice versa, almost every day since.”
Ashleigh, of North Attleboro, and Kimberly Haskell, of Attleboro, grew up and went to school together in North Attleboro. Prior to the pandemic, Ashleigh would watch Madison on occasion for Kimberly.
“It’s very hard for little kids because they just don’t understand why they can’t see their friends anymore,” Ashleigh said.
Ashleigh said the moms have been showing pictures and videos to the kids and have done a few drive-by visits so they can wave to each other.
“They cannot wait until they can see each other again,” Ashleigh said. “This is pure innocent friendship at its finest.”
When they do see each other, there will be another friend to join in the fun, too, as Ashleigh said Madison recently became a big sister.
“I never thought I’d live in a time where we can’t celebrate with her in person,” she said. “If we could go back, I think we would all cherish the small things like playing outside with friends and being with family a little bit more.”
— JESSICA ZANDAN
