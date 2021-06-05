Ashley Candiales is 18 and president of the Class of 2021 at Attleboro High School.
She’s headed for Endicott College in Beverly in the fall to study digital journalism.
Candiales described the beginning of her senior year as “a little disappointing.”
And who wouldn’t.
It was hoped that coronavirus would be gone by the time school started, but it was not to be.
So like any good leader, she made up her mind to make the best of a bad situation.
“After a while we had to start taking advantage of every moment,” Candiales said. “We had to make the most of what we had.”
She described herself as a “hands-on learner,” and as such missed making connections with teachers in the truncated classroom sessions.
Candiales said she never really got to know her teachers at the same level as before which made learning a little harder, but she persevered.
“You had to find different ways to succeed,” she said.
And she did.
Candiales said while she was deprived of the deeper connections with teachers and her classmates, something else happened that was good.
While isolation has its drawbacks, she found that it helped her and her friends to mature.
That’s something that will aid their future endeavors.
“Myself and my friends changed into better people,” she said. “I saw a lot of my friends mature a lot.”
