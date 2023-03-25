Marc Craig, director of human services in Foxboro, which includes the Council on Aging and Human Services, Recreation and Veterans Services, sees value in teaching new technology to all age groups, including senior citizens.
That’s why he’s offering sessions about artificial intelligence, or AI, specifically ChatGPT, a free application created by the company OpenAI last November. It’s a chatbot that uses the company’s GPT-3 language processing model, which means you can type in questions and it will respond in writing.
“I try to offer a variety of programs that can interest Foxboro’s seniors, including educational based programs on technology that they might not understand,” he said via email. “Most often, seniors will discuss new technology with a sense of fear because they don’t understand the common uses for software. Instead they often think of the pitfalls because of the potential dangers.”
Craig said 25 seniors attended the March program about ChatGPT after seeing it listed in the late February edition of The Weekly Gem, the Council on Aging’s events newsletter. He said more wanted to attend but couldn’t due to another program scheduled for the same time, so they asked for a second session.
As a result Craig, who has offered programs on Apple AirTags and other tech products in the past, said the center was running a second program on the topic at 2:30 p.m. April 3.
Part of the description for both event listings was written by ChatGPT. The most recent reads:
“We ran this program in March, however, we were asked to run it again for those that could not attend, so join us on Monday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m. for a review of ChatGPT.
“ChatGPT is a powerful artificial intelligence tool that offers several advantages, including 1) Natural language processing capabilities for human-like communication 2) Instant and accurate responses, which can save time and effort, and 3) Ability to handle a wide range of topics and questions. Overall, ChatGPT has the potential to enhance user experiences and provide a new level of convenience and accessibility. The previous paragraph was completely written by ChatGPT when prompted ‘Write a short positive argument for ChatGPT.’
“Come watch a live demonstration of ChatGPT to see how amazing (and slightly scary) this artificial intelligence tool is. As of the writing, ChatGPT’s servers have become overloaded with use, so the demonstration may not run as scheduled.”
Craig, who said via email prior to the March event that using the software was easy, hoped the program would help seniors understand the basics about it, including its potential and pitfalls.
“I hope that seniors can understand the basics of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs,” he said. “Including the ways it can be used in the future for good and the potential dangers surrounding AI.”
After the event, Craig said those in attendance had a great discussion.
“Some members might return for the second program,” he said.