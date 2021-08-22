There have been scattered power failures in the Attleboro area due to Tropical Storm Henri, but not the kind of widespread outages in harder hit Rhode Island.
By noon on Sunday, Wrentham had 39 outages and Norton 10. Rehoboth had three customers without power and Attleboro, Plainville and Seekonk had only one outage, according to National Grid.
Eversource reported only two.
The utilities expect to have power restored by mid-afternoon.
The Attleboro water department reported less than an inch of rain and a top wind speed of 15 mph at 11 a.m.
Henri appeared to have turned west and left the Attleboro area relatively unscathed although officials are prepared if conditions worsen.
In North Attleboro, officials opened an emergency operations center to monitor the storm.
Town officials recommended residents use a non-emergency phone number, 1-508-699-2404, to report downed trees and power failures.
North Attleboro residents can also call the North Attleboro Electric Department at 508-643-6300 to report an outage.
National Grid customers should call 1-800-465-1212 to report a power failure. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available. Eversource customers can call 1-800-592-2000.
