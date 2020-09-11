Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Championship

Played at the par-69, 5,285-yard Chemawa Golf Course

90 and over Division Net Score

78-Mike Cosentino

80-89 Division Net Scores

69-Ted Soukatos

73-Jim Carroll

74--John Dentremont

79-Fred Slade

80-Frank Duquette

81-David May

83-Wayne Burden

70-79 Division Net Scores

70--Henry Metcalf

72--Mark Willwerth

73--Marty Musial, Paul Callahan, Larry Kissell

75--Bobby Beach, Russ Franceschini, Jerry Maguire

78-Bob Palos

80--Bob Jarchow

83-Bob Nardi, Stephen Nelson, Dennis DiCesare, Robert Frye

84-Mickey Brown

87--Fred Davis

93--Wendell Phillips

60-69 Division Net Scores

68-Jerry Kates

69-Joe Martin

71--Dan Deyesso

72-Ned Sweeney

73--Dave Turgeon

74--Mike Raposa

75--Paul Oliveira, Joe Oram, Ken Allen, Peter Gay

77--Dave Weeman, Bert Bouley

78--Paul Malcolm, Fred Abdelahad, Brian Kidder

79--Bud Chatfield, Willaim Patten, Neil Summerfeld

80--Steve Nelson, John ONeil, Gil Gomes, Mark Grant

83--David Scott, Dan Giatrelis

85--Joe Ryan, Jack Fitzgibbons, Roger Gousie

86--Peter Dean

87--Ed Donahue

88--Mike Fontaine

89--Eric Potter

50-59 Division Net Scores

70-Lawrence Walden, Patrick O'Hara

71-Roger Bousquet

72-Billy White, Brian Sweeney

73-Todd Barbato

76--Scott Page, Joe O'Dea, Lane Lajoie, Chris Gunn

77--Santos Mercado,

78-Neil Finn, Gary Delude, John Brunelle

79-Steve Sousa, Kevin Browne

80-David Yurek, Mark Mesmer

81--Shawn Seybert, Eric Schoonmaker, Carl Geisel, Kevin Foley, Bob Donahue

82--Paul White, Scot Campbell

83-Mike Keller

85-Dave Grimes

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.