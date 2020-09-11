Attleboro Area Golf Association Senior Championship
Played at the par-69, 5,285-yard Chemawa Golf Course
90 and over Division Net Score
78-Mike Cosentino
80-89 Division Net Scores
69-Ted Soukatos
73-Jim Carroll
74--John Dentremont
79-Fred Slade
80-Frank Duquette
81-David May
83-Wayne Burden
70-79 Division Net Scores
70--Henry Metcalf
72--Mark Willwerth
73--Marty Musial, Paul Callahan, Larry Kissell
75--Bobby Beach, Russ Franceschini, Jerry Maguire
78-Bob Palos
80--Bob Jarchow
83-Bob Nardi, Stephen Nelson, Dennis DiCesare, Robert Frye
84-Mickey Brown
87--Fred Davis
93--Wendell Phillips
60-69 Division Net Scores
68-Jerry Kates
69-Joe Martin
71--Dan Deyesso
72-Ned Sweeney
73--Dave Turgeon
74--Mike Raposa
75--Paul Oliveira, Joe Oram, Ken Allen, Peter Gay
77--Dave Weeman, Bert Bouley
78--Paul Malcolm, Fred Abdelahad, Brian Kidder
79--Bud Chatfield, Willaim Patten, Neil Summerfeld
80--Steve Nelson, John ONeil, Gil Gomes, Mark Grant
83--David Scott, Dan Giatrelis
85--Joe Ryan, Jack Fitzgibbons, Roger Gousie
86--Peter Dean
87--Ed Donahue
88--Mike Fontaine
89--Eric Potter
50-59 Division Net Scores
70-Lawrence Walden, Patrick O'Hara
71-Roger Bousquet
72-Billy White, Brian Sweeney
73-Todd Barbato
76--Scott Page, Joe O'Dea, Lane Lajoie, Chris Gunn
77--Santos Mercado,
78-Neil Finn, Gary Delude, John Brunelle
79-Steve Sousa, Kevin Browne
80-David Yurek, Mark Mesmer
81--Shawn Seybert, Eric Schoonmaker, Carl Geisel, Kevin Foley, Bob Donahue
82--Paul White, Scot Campbell
83-Mike Keller
85-Dave Grimes
