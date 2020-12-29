ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present "Guide to Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios" by Valerie Balint from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
The event is free and open to all. It will be held virtually through Zoom.
"Guide to Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios" (Princeton University Press, June 2020), features over 40 American artists' homes and studios that are open to the public.
The book club event will launch with a virtual presentation by Balint, the program manager for Historic Artists' Homes and Studios, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservatio
Advance registration is required to receive an invite with a link to join the meeting. RSVP with your name and email by Jan. 8 by calling 508-222-2644 x10 or emailing office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The museum is closed through Jan. 4. Your reservation will be acknowledged when staff members return.
The program is supported by The Jo and Tony Nyzio Visiting Lecturer Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.