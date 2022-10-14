ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will discuss "Plunder: Napoleon’s Theft of Veronese’s Feast" by Cynthia Saltzman from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
"Plunder" recounts the fate of Paolo Veronese’s "Wedding Feast at Cana," a vast canvas that the French, under the command of the young Napoleon Bonaparte, tore from a wall of the monastery of San Giorgio Maggiore on an island in Venice in 1797.
Pascale Rihouet, PhD, Rhode Island School of Design, and a senior lecturer, will be the guest speaker. Rihouet, a born and bred Parisian, is an art historian and scholar specializing in European art from 1400–1800.
The meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is required in advance. Go to attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club and click on the link.