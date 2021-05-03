ATTLEBORO -- The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the visitor's center at LaSalette Shrine had 39 cancelations today, opening up slots for others, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.
The clinic, which is free, closes at 3 p.m.
LaSalette is located at 947 Park St. in Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.