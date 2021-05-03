LaSalette Vaccination Site
A vaccination site opened Monday at the LaSalette Shrine visitors center in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the visitor's center at LaSalette Shrine had 39 cancelations today, opening up slots for others, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.

The clinic, which is free, closes at 3 p.m.

LaSalette is located at 947 Park St. in Attleboro.

