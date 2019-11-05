While results are still being tallied in most of the city's precincts, incumbent Paul Heroux is taking an early lead in the first precincts to report results in the mayoral race.
Results from three precincts are in so far and Heroux has a sizeable lead in all three.
In Precinct 4A, Heroux 355 received votes, while challenger Heather Porreca received 145.
In Precinct 4B, Heroux received 657 votes, while Porreca received 363.
In Precinct 5B, Heroux received 438 votes, while Porreca received 197 votes.
The Sun Chronicle's website will be updated as more results come in.
