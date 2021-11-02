ATTLEBORO — At high noon, after five hours of voting on a picture-perfect fall day, the voter turnout was anything but high — a mere 2,226 or 7.06 percent of the 31,523 registered voters had made their way to the polls.
There are another 409 absentee and mail-in ballots that may or may not have been included in the total, but the number is still low.
The good news at noon was that the voting totals seemed to be increasing slowly by the hour.
From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., less that 1 percent of registered voters turned out —0.92 percent.
By 9 a.m. that number increased by 1.26 percent and by 10 a.m. another 1.24 percent was added.
At 11 a.m. the increase jumped to 1.68 percent and at noon almost another 2 percent or 1.96 percent voted, bringing the total to 7.06 percent.
That’s an average of 1.42 percent per hour.
If that pace keeps up, a paltry 18.42 percent would be the final turnout.
However, history has shown that in city elections where there’s a mayor’s race, the turnout is usually about 30 percent.
Meanwhile, turnout tends to increase in the afternoon when people get out of work.
There are five contested races: Mayor Paul Heroux is facing challenger Todd McGhee; Daryl Velez is challenging five incumbent at-large councilors; Tanuja Goulet Arany is facing off against Kelly A. Bennett in the Ward 2 council race and Michael Angelo is up against Roxanne Houghton in the Ward 4 council contest.
In addition, Kate Jackson and Laurie Sawyer are battling it out for the job of city clerk.
