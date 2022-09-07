Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux appears to have won the Democratic primary Tuesday to face off against current Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in November.
The Associated Press Wednesday morning declared Heroux the winner of a three-way Democratic race in the primary with 94.4% of the votes counted.
Unofficial returns showed Heroux ahead of attorney Nicholas Bernier by about 2,900 votes, according to AP.
Heroux won 17,701 votes, or 41.4%, of all those cast; Bernier, 13,853, or 33.6%, and George McNeil, 10,321, or 25 percent.
Bernier is from Fall River and a former prosecutor.
McNeil is a former police chief of Somerset.
Locally, Heroux captured 1,394 votes in North Attleboro, 735 in Norton, 532 in Seekonk, and 400 in Rehoboth.