ATTLEBORO -- City voters on Tuesday narrowed the mayoral field to two candidates, incumbent Paul Heroux and challenger Todd McGhee, who will square off in the November election.
The preliminary election eliminated the third candidate in the race, Jim Poore.
The final results were Heroux, 2,072 votes; McGhee, 811; and Poore, 261.
The Sun Chronicle will be publishing a lengthier report on the preliminary election later in the evening.
