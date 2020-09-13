Back to school Monday, Sept. 14
Hybrid learning starts: Attleboro (all grades), Foxboro (all grades), Norfolk (K-6), Wrentham (K-6.)
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Hybrid starts: Seekonk (except Aitken Elementary School, which will start in full-remote mode due to construction delays.)
Wednesday, Sept. 16:
Hybrid starts: North Attleboro (all grades), Norton (all grades)
Remote starts: King Philip Regional School District (high school and middle school), Mansfield (all grades)
Thursday, Sept. 17
Hybrid starts: Plainville (K-6).
Friday, Sept. 18
Remote: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
