To the editor:
Re: "North coach’s profane rant draws parent’s complaint," front page, Jan. 13:
I'm an Episcopal priest serving in North Attleboro. I speak for myself, not the parish.
Oh no, the coach used swear words.
He isn't singling out anyone ... not bullying. He's in an at least semi-public place. There might be unspoken pressure to remain, but anyone there could leave through more than one unlocked door.
It sounds like the recording starts at the beginning of the rant. The kids knew this was coming? Although no mention is being made that this is a pattern or a one-off.
I don't know the guy. Swearing in a locker room, not a shock. I wouldn't go so far to suggest to budding coaches emulate this specific approach There's reacting versus responding. Sounds like the rant was the first, and more considered words might have been better.
I tell people all the time who let a word slip then apologize. Sometimes swearing fits the occasion, just don't take the Lord's name in vain.
I am progressive in politics, one of the least likely persons to take on a macho, 'just toughen up' posture. If this is a one-off for the coach, not a weekly pattern, then who is surprised? Sounds like it's been building.
There's a component here of: "If I'm uncomfortable, it is someone else's fault, not my responsibility." Sometimes being made to feel uncomfortable is a life-learning experience.
Grant Barber
The writer is a reverend at Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro.