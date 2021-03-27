The language learner looped his arms with an air of proprietorship around the pristine 8½ x 11-inch sheet of bond paper on the mahogany table, gathered his sentiments (there was just a jot of brow furrowing), and employed one of his multitudes of No. 2 graphite pencils kept cosseted in his cloth satchel, to write his letter to The Sun Chronicle.
“The Literacy Center gives people hope.”
He scrutinized the spelling, signed his name, pleated the paper, married it to a legal-size envelope, licked a finger, sealed the flap and wrote this on the front:
Craig Borges, Executive Editor
The Sun Chronicle
34 S. Main Street
Attleboro MA 02703
The year was 2019, just before personal notes would start being glued with tap water by cautious senders in a world under siege.
But that day was carefree, and with that final flourish, a circle was completed. And it all began with The Sun Chronicle, as so much has for so many of us. More on that below...
This newspaper has for five decades informed, entertained, irked, inspired, tickled, infuriated and motivated its readership. You will read of some of these stories in other commentaries today.
Many have had sweeping impact: 9/11, a gas explosion, the opioid crisis, redevelopment, political intrigues, crime and punishment.
Others, many modest, have unfolded not just on the pages of the paper but later, because of stories that someone read.
The family of the ill child is interviewed and the community raises funds. The child survives, grows up, and has her own child. We may never know that, but it happens because of a story in this newspaper.
The newspaper notice of a church bazaar attracts a newcomer to town, who within two weeks has co-opted a permanent spot in a pew, and two years later is appointed minister of music and gets everyone singing.
So it goes. A million stories sprout from hundreds on the printed page.
That is why a man with a graphite pencil came to write a one-line letter of appreciation for a community mainstay, The Attleboro Literacy Center, to another, The Sun Chronicle, also situated on North Main Street.
It’s because Kristen Williams, volunteer coordinator and educational counselor, was offering tutor training publicized in the paper and I’d retired and finally had time to sign up with rather than just write up the center, and because a man had asked the center for help after a friend read about it in the newspaper.
Our paths converged.
Stories in the paper were genesis for a partnership at a mahogany table and a thank you letter that, as I see it, brought a personal story full circle.
Literacy, the fluid of information coursing through newspapers, is also a passport to many other interesting engagements.
Tutored readers, born here or elsewhere, are freed to explore restaurant menus and driver’s licenses, jobs and books, timetables and love letters, bank notices and contracts and board games — and, I hope, they develop the burning desire for paid subscriptions to The Sun Chronicle.
