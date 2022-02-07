When Tom Brady retired last week, I was happy for him. He was undoubtedly the best player in NFL history. The GOAT. The core of the team that won six Super Bowls in the 20 years he was in New England. He deserves all the praise in the world for his stellar career and the incredible accomplishments he and his teams were able to achieve.
But Tom Brady played much better than he retired.
In his almost 1,000 word announcement, Brady thanked everybody in Tampa, his trainer, his business agents, and his college. But not one word about the team or the fans in New England where he made history and his fortune.
And it was not an oversight. In typical Brady style, this was carefully thought out and planned. It was intentional.
Yeah, I’ve heard it all this week. “Get a life.” “It’s not about the fans.” “Stop being so needy and whiny.” “He was playing in Tampa. The Patriots failed to sign him to an extension. He wanted to finish here, but had to leave.” “He said goodbye when he left two years ago. It’s not a big deal.”
Well, despite what some sportswriters, television folks, and casual fans might say, it IS a big deal.
Brady’s deliberate snub of all things Patriots was his right. He owes us nothing. He can conduct himself in any manner he sees fit. It doesn’t diminish his status as the greatest ever.
But Patriot fans have a right to be ticked off.
Maybe casual fans — the “pink hat” fans of Red Sox lore — can just shrug this off. But I’m not one of those.
For five decades I have plunked my money down to go to Patriots games, home and away. My entire family and so many I know have bought the merchandise and supported the organization and players.
You can make fun of us because we care so much. Maybe it means you are more well-adjusted. Congrats.
But let me remind those sportswriters and TV folks that their profession exists because people like me care the way we do. If not for us, they might be putting out press releases for “Tractor Weekly” somewhere in the Midwest. But for the fanatical followers of football, it wouldn’t matter if Tom Brady could throw an oblong ball ridiculously well. No one would care enough to generate billions in revenue and pay him.
Tom Brady was not your average player or icon. He didn’t need to fawn over the fans as he retired. But he didn’t need to take such a passive-aggressive shot either. Shed no tears for fans — but don’t expect us to smile and take it silently.
We’ll get over it.
He’ll come back to be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame soon, and I will be there. I will applaud him in recognition of what he gave to New England and the enjoyment I derived from it. He’s earned that.
But he has also earned the image of pettiness this botched retirement has created.
It slighted people who didn’t deserve it. It was unnecessary, and unbefitting the greatest player of all time.