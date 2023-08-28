To believe Donald Trump is the victim of a “weaponized justice system” and the object of “political persecution,” you must make many incredible leaps of faith that defy logic, common sense, and the very concept of truth.
And yet Trump remains arguably the favorite to be elected the next president of the United States.
It’s hard to understand how we have gotten to the point where a criminal indictment is used as a successful campaign fundraiser, yet here we are. The former leader of the Free World has spent the last several days spreading his mug shot around as a revenue-generating source of pride. And while he makes money off being criminally charged, he claims with passion and a straight face that he is doing it all for you. And his poll numbers continue to climb.
Trump is telling everyone this country has a “two-tiered justice system,” and he is absolutely correct. It is a fact Trump is being held to a different level of legal responsibility than the average American. He is being treated differently, and it is not fair, right or proper.
But the “Trump Tier” of justice is unfairly tilted toward him, not against him. Let’s stop treating Trump like he is immune from the laws governing the rest of us. It is time to stop making exceptions and excuses for his actions that we do not excuse or accept from anyone else.
For Trump to be right in his assessment of what is “being done” to him, you have to make the following assumptions.
A federal election was “stolen” from him while he headed the very government he accuses of stealing it.
The FBI, under the watch of the person he appointed to head it, manufactured a phony case against him.
Conservative legal experts like former attorney general William Barr — who Trump appointed — ignored “obvious voter fraud” thus breaking the law.
The man who decries abuse of the justice system pardoned a racist sheriff in Arizona, a convicted former general who he fired as his own national security advisor, and a friendly political operative who conspired with those who plotted the Jan. 6 insurrection.
And speaking of Jan. 6, Trump states he will pardon many (if not most) of the folks who attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened lawmakers, caused more than $2 million in damage and attacked police officers leaving more than 144 police officers injured — some seriously — which led to four to take their own lives in the aftermath.
This from the former president who in 2020 said he had “authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such federal property in the U.S.” And promised to enforce a jail sentence of 10 years “with no exceptions.”
That seems more than a little inconsistent, and it highlights the lie that is Donald Trump. “Exception” should be his middle name.
Of course, as Trump defenders point out regularly, lying is not against the law — unless it is to law enforcement officials in furtherance of illegal acts. Still, no matter how much Trump lies and deceives and cheats, he remains innocent until and unless convicted.
But spare us all this drivel about him being a victim. He has enjoyed privileges unavailable to millions of other defendants. He is only a victim of his own reckless and possibly criminal behavior.