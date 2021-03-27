Over a career spanning four decades, I’ve reported from Europe, Africa and the Middle East, mostly for The Associated Press. And it all began at The Sun Chronicle, which took a chance on a green reporter, helped me break into journalism — and taught me truths that have stayed with me for a lifetime.
I started in 1980 while still a commuting student at Boston University, covering evening Planning Board meetings and other amusements as a correspondent in Foxboro, where I grew up. The great Mark Flanagan had the misfortune of editing that early copy, which I typed on a portable electric and dropped in a box for him. Mark taught me so much about the craft: the importance of being accurate, fair, respectful and relevant. So did others who led the paper for so long — Ned Bristol, Mike Kirby, Larry Kessler.
I had a Pentax K-1000 camera and offered to take occasional feature photos. A few ran in black and white on Page 1 or the front of the Local section, always a thrill. I was hooked.
After a few years at other newspapers in Massachusetts and Michigan, I returned to Attleboro in 1989 as part of the team that launched a new Sunday edition. It was Ned’s baby, and I was fortunate to work for him during that period. I left in 1991 to rejoin AP, where I’ve been ever since: first as a reporter in Detroit; later as a foreign correspondent; and most recently as New England editor.
But the essentials I learned at The Sun Chronicle — namely, all news is local to someone, and you can find intriguing characters and stories anywhere — I’ve carried with me across the U.S. and around the world.
Half a century after The Sun Chronicle’s rebirth into its current incarnation, it’s never been more important to the city and the towns it covers and serves. Its independence from the chains that own and operate virtually every other cookie-cutter paper in the region make it, for me, a fresh voice and a must read.
