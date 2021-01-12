MILFORD -- Justin Daniels cashed in on all eight of his chances at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter in guiding the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team to a season-opening 60-51 victory at Milford Tuesday in a Hockomock League game.
Milford took a 40-39 lead into the final eight minutes, but the Bombardiers gained the edge as Daniels scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer, while Alec Eaton nailed a pair of trifectas.
Evan Houle scored 11 of his 17 points for AHS, helping the Bombardiers into a 31-25 halftime lead.
Daniels finished with 16 points, while Eaton scored all 10 of his points during the second half. The Bombardiers had seven players contribute points, while hitting 13 of 17 free-throw attempts.
AHS will make its home debut Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Scarlet Hawks.
North Attleboro 50, Stoughton 42
George Ladd hit on all five of his free-throw chances in the fourth quarter while Casey Poirier hit a pair as the visiting Rocketeers held off Stoughton for their first win of the Hockomock League season.
Ladd finished with 19 points, while Poirier totaled eight for the Big Red, which led all the way -- taking a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, a 29-23 lead at halftime and a 38-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brody Rosenberg finished with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Admirably, North converted 12 of 16 free throws in the contest. North will host the Black Knights Thursday at 7 p.m.
Norton 49, Bellingham 41
Evan Lander limited the host Blackhawks’ high scorer, Tate Pike, to merely three second-half points, as the Lancer defensive stopper providing a gateway to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Junior Andrew McGillvray scored all 11 of his points during the second half for the Lancers (1-1), while taking down eight rebounds. Senior Josh Coffey tallied 17 points, 10 during the first half, while sophomore Marquise Pina totaled 11 points.
Coffey hit a key 3-pointer to break a 41-all tie, then the Lancers hit on four of five free-throw chances.
Norton faced a 24-20 deficit at the half, and then Lander’s presence and more attention to detail defensively resulted in Bellingham scoring just 17 points over the final 16 minutes. Norton will host Bellingham Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 77, Bourne 40
Ryan Ouellette scored 14 of his 26 points during the third quarter as the visiting Falcons rolled past the Canalmen in a South Coast Conference game.
D-R (2-1) gained a 38-21 lead by halftime and never allowed Bourne to close the gap. The Falcons hit on eight 3-point field goals in the contest, three by John Marcille, who finished with 11 points.
Ouellette scored 12 first-half points for the Falcons, while Patrick Palazzi scored 13 in the game. D-R will next host Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
Case 64, Seekonk 52
The Warriors of Seekonk High nearly overcame a 15-point deficit, closing the gap on the host Cardinals to merely two points in the third quarter of the South Coast Conference game.
Jacob Barrera scored 12 of his 20 points during the fourth-quarter surge by Seekonk, hitting a trio of 3-point shots. Seekonk hit on 11 of 12 free throws over the final eight minutes.
Jason Andrews added 12 points for Seekonk, which suffered a sluggish eight-point second quarter to fall behind 28-19 at the half. The Warriors (0-3) next host Bourne Friday.
