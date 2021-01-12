NORTON -- Senior captain Hannah Sheldon was saluted on “senior night,” and the Lancer responded admirably by scoring 24 points in leading Norton to a 65-38 conquest of Bellingham in a Tri-Valley League game at the Larocque Gymnasium.
Sheldon hit on eight shots from the floor, including three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Norton won its second game of the young season.
Norton built a 29-13 lead by halftime, fueled by a second-quarter surge in which Tarryn Fiero and Mikayler Patch each scored six points. Patch finished with 14 points, while Ella Tetreault drained a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter to add nine points.
Sheldon scored 16 of her points after halftime for the Lancers, 13 during the fourth quarter. The Lancers have a rematch with the Blackhawks on Friday in Bellingham.
Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Bourne 17
Emily D’Ambrosio scored 23 of her 26 points by halftime as the unbeaten (3-0) Falcons crushed the visiting Canalmen in a South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons had nine players produce points in the game and owned a 37-5 lead by halftime. D-R hit on 24 shots from the floor, including eight 3-pointers – four off of the hand of D’Ambrosio.
Bri Malaguti added nine points for the Falcons, who riddled Bourne’s 1-3-1 zone defense. D-R returns to action Friday with an SCC game at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Seekonk 48, Case 36
The host Warriors’ man-to-man defensive principles reduced the 3-point shooting exploits of Case to merely one during the South Coast Conference game.
Lauren Tortolani and Maggie Kitchen each scored 15 points for Seekonk (1-2), which gained a 23-13 lead by halftime and took a 33-25 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kate Leinson hit on two 3-pointers for Seekonk, which also cashed in on 12 of 17 free-throw chances. McKitchen tallied nine of her points during the first half, while Tortolani scored eight of hers during the second half, as Seekonk had six players contribute points. The Warriors next play Friday at Bourne.
Oliver Ames 59, Foxboro 48
The defending MIAA Division 2 State co-champion Warriors of Foxboro High were limited to a pair of 3-point field goals and 20 first-half points in bowing to the host Tigers in a clash of Hockomock League powers.
Oliver Ames owned a 29-20 lead at halftime and took a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter. Foxboro gained a one-point lead, but the Tigers hit on six free throws to pull away.
Katelyn Mollica totaled 18 points, with two 3-pointers for Foxboro (2-1). Freshman Cam Collins scored 11 points and Hannah Blake added eight. Foxboro will next host OA on Thursday.
