The annual Plainville tree lighting ceremony and bonfire was held Saturday night at the Telford Memorial Park in downtown Plainville. Santa arrived by fire truck and kids had a chance to sit on his lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
Above: More than 1,500 pallets go up in flames in the bonfire.
Left: A Plainville firefighter uses a flare to ignite the stack of pallets.
Below: Faces glow in the light of the bonfire.
