SEEKONK — A man a shot and killed by police after he first began firing at them with an AK-47 rifle early Sunday morning.
Bristol County Thomas Quinn III said the morning began when officers were notified by an alarm company of a break-in to a business on Route 6.
The officers were dispatched to investigate at 6:41, Quinn said while reading from a prepared statement at Seekonk Police headquarters.
He then said those officers arrived at 6:46 and found the unnamed business had been broken into and the officers, according to Quinn were given a description of a person, who left on foot. He did not say who provided that description.
According to Quinn, the officers then located the suspect in the parking lot of another Route 6 business. The suspect fled in a black Honda that headed east on Route 6 (Fall River Avenue.)
At the intersection of School Street and Fall River Avenue, the suspect, according to Quinn, lost control of his vehicle, a Honda sedan, striking a curb, and rolling it onto its side.
Two officers arrived at the scene in their cruisers, according to Quinn, and the suspect opened fire on them with a 7.62-millimeter AK47 rifle.
The officers, according to the district attorney, returned fire.
After an exchange of gunfire, officers, according to Quinn, took up a defensive position and called for a regional SWAT team.
Quinn said that after the SWAT team determined “the suspect no longer posed a threat, emergency responders gained access to the suspect’s vehicle by cutting open the roof of the car.”
Quinn said the identification of the suspect has not been finalized and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Information about the condition of officers involved in the shooting were not made available and Quinn said additional information was not being released at this time.
He didn’t take any questions.
About a mile long section of Route 6 was closed during the investigation which involved detectives from Seekonk Police and the Mass State Police.
At the shooting scene, detectives had marked painted dots in the roadway, was well as a large “X” where Fall River Avenue and School Street intersect.
The car came to rest on its side in the parking lot of Melvin’s Tire Pros located at 10 School St.
While the initial alarm was reported at 6:41 a.m., the section of Fall River Avenue where the shooting occurred was closed and the investigation continued well past 1:30 p.m.
The bulk of holiday shoppers didn’t appear to be impacted by the closing of the mile long section of Route 6 as it was closer to the Speedway and the Rehoboth town line.
