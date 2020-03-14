Numerous fire departments, including from Attleboro, North Attleboro and other area fire departments, battled a large mill building fire on the Pawtucket/Central Falls line Saturday morning.
Four vacant mill buildings off Rand Street that runs through both communities caught fire, which was first reported about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Smoke from the massive blaze was reported to have floated over Attleboro and even Rehoboth, and flames were said to be seen from miles away, including from Interstate 95 and 195 near Fall River.
Attleboro police in South Attleboro reported observing an orange glow through trees from the towering flames.
Later heavy black smoke was coming from the buildings as firefighters were getting the fire under control.
Smoke could even be observed from the Kelley Boulevard Bridge North Attleboro.
The heat from the fire was strong enough to be picked up by National Weather Service instruments.
Loud explosions had been heard but they were believed to be from building walls collapsing.
Strong winds helped to fuel the flames and hampered firefighters.
The buildings are near Dexter Street in Central Falls and Londsdale Avenue in Pawtucket
Parts of Dexter, Barton and Weeden Streets were shut down and residents evacuated.
About 160 residents of a nearby apartment complex were displaced because water was shut off.
No injuries were reported, fire and police officials said.
The fire began in one building and quickly spread to three others, authorities said.
The buildings were mostly reduced to rubble, with only some of the structures standing when daylight arrived.
One building formerly housed Paramount Cards.
The state fire marshal was helping investigate a cause.
The general multi-alarm fire also involved Plainville and Seekonk firefighters and several other fire departments either at the scene or helping cover fire stations.
