Numerous fire departments, including from the Attleboro area, are battling a large mill building fire on the Pawtucket/Central Falls line.
Four vacant mill buildings off Rand Street near Dexter Street in Pawtucket were reported on fire, which was first reported about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Smoke from the massive blaze was reported traveling over Attleboro and even Rehoboth, and flames were said to be seen from miles away, including from Interstate 95.
Attleboro police in South Attleboro reported observing an orange glow through trees.
Heavy black smoke was coming from the buildings later in the morning as firefighters began getting the fire under control.
Smoke could even be observed from North Attleboro.
Loud explosions had been heard but they were believed to be from building walls collapsing.
No injuries have been reported.
Strong winds were helping to fuel the flames and hampering firefighters.
The multi-alarm/general alarm fire involved Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville and Seekonk firefighters either at the scene or helping cover Pawtucket fire stations.
