MANSFIELD -- A boil water is in effect in the town after it was notified that E. coli bacteria has been detected in the town’s drinking water.
The order is in effect until further notice, according to a notice by the town on its social media. Residents of Mansfield served by Attleboro do not need to boil their water.
The Mansfield Emergency Management Agency and fire department, along with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will be staffing a free water handout station for residents today from 3 to 6 p.m. at the DPW Complex at 500 East St.
Water will also be available Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m.
People are required to bring a form of ID to verify Mansfield residency, such as driver’s license, vehicle registration, lease agreement, or utility bill.
The water will be handed out as long as necessary.
School officials announced while there will be school Monday, they are advising students and staff to bring their own bottled water.
"All students and staff must bring their own bottled water to last them the entire school day," officials said.
Athletes must bring additional water for afternoon practices and games.
CHAMPS students must bring additional water for before and after school programs.
Breakfast and lunch will be served following the guidance from the town.
There will be no handwashing; All bathrooms will be stocked with hand sanitizer.
"We will continue to advise you on the status of our schools throughout the week," school -officials informed parents.
E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply for a sample collected on Sept. 7. Town officials were notified by the laboratory of a total coliform positive, E. coli positive sample on Sept. 9, according to the information released today on the town's website. The town notified the state DEP's Southeast Regional Office the same day as required. Three repeat samples were performed on Sept. 9, as required. On Sept. 10, the town was notified by the laboratory that one of the repeat samples was total coliform positive, E.coli absent. The total coliform positive repeat sample, following the E. coli positive routine sample constitutes an E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) violation.
These bacteria can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, for example, following heavy rains. It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.
Town officials said the public would be updated with further notices as new information becomes available.
E-coli has been detected in many area municipal water systems numerous times over the years.
The last such instance was in Plainville in June 2021.
Standard procedure has been to issue boil orders and treat the water with chlorine and the situation usually clears up in a few days.
In one case, the contamination was traced to a bird that made its way into a water tank.