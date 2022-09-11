Mansfield DPW Ribbon Cutting
MANSFIELD -- A boil water is in effect in the town after it was notified that E. coli bacteria has been detected in the town’s drinking water.

The order is in effect until further notice, according to a notice by the town on its social media. Residents of Mansfield served by Attleboro do not need to boil their water.