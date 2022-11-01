NAMS Threat
Police officers stand outside of the North Attleboro Middle School Tuesday morning where a threatening message was found.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Classes were canceled Tuesday morning at the middle school after a threat of a shooting at the school was found written on a bathroom wall.

Students had not yet arrived at the school on buses when officials decided to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.

