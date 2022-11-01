NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Classes were canceled Tuesday morning at the middle school after a threat of a shooting at the school was found written on a bathroom wall.
Students had not yet arrived at the school on buses when officials decided to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.
School officials contacted parents and children on buses were brought back home, according to the superintendent.
Local police were immediately contacted and responded to the school with state troopers. They completed a full sweep of the middle school with search dogs, Antonucci said.
“We are happy to report that nothing was found and the building has been cleared,” Antonucci said.
The threatening message was found written on a wall of one of the bathrooms at the school by a staff member just after 7 a.m.
"The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school," Antonucci said.
The threat, which officials don’t believe to be credible, was specific to the middle school, so no other schools were closed for the day, he said.
The decision to allow classes at other schools to continue was made in conjunction with the police department, he said.
“Although we don’t believe the threat to be credible,” Antonucci said, “we will have an increased police presence throughout the district for the remainder of week.”
The superintendent encouraged families to talk with their children. If any student has information that may pertain to this situation, they are urged to contact a school administrator or police immediately, Antonucci said.
“Sometimes even the smallest detail can help in an investigation,” he said.
Police Chief Richard McQuade could not be immediately reached for comment.
The incident remains under investigation by police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 508-695-1212, or district administration at 508-643-2100.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.